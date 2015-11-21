Deputy Prime Minister: We've received information about absence of certain medicines on sale

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We have received information about absence of certain medicines on sale. Works are carried out regarding this issue. As a result of studies it was known that it is not related with composition, but with name". Report informs, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Chairman told journalists.

According to him, not found medicines currently have the same composition, but they are sold under different labels: 'There are medicines under various labels but same composition. Their labels are different as for production by individual pharmaceutical companies. People have used to certain drug labels and they are cautious towards other ones. I want to say that necessary drugs are available on sale. Problem regarding labels will be eliminated soon. People are satisfied with price fall of drugs'.