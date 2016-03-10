Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in health sector discussed

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Deputy Health Minister Rasul Binarvend who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elsever Agayev.

Report was told in the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of public health, as well as details of mutual visits of delegations of Azerbaijani and Iranian doctors.

The embassy also reported that at the meeting special attention was paid to the prospects for the creation of a pharmaceutical factory in Azerbaijan.