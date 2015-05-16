 Top
    “Baku Heart Days” 4th International Congress kicks off in Baku

    The three-day congress dedicated to 92nd birthday anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Baku Heart Days” 4th International Congress organized by the Azerbaijan Society for Cardiovascular Surgery has today started in Baku.

    Report informs, the three-day congress dedicated to the 92nd birthday anniversary of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    The event brings together more than 450 local and foreign specialists.

    The purpose of the congress is to promote the development of cardiology and cardiovascular surgery in the country, hold exchange of expertise with foreign experts and discuss the latest innovations of medicine in this field.

