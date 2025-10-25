Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package
25 October, 2025
- 12:18
The Azerbaijani Health Ministry is proposing to include genetic testing in the compulsory health insurance (CHI) package, said Yegana Abbasova, chair of the board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation and an intensive care physician, Report informs.
According to her, these tests are important for bone marrow and stem cell transplants.
"A total of 1,021 people suffering from various organ failures are on the waiting list," she added.
