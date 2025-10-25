Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package

    Health
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 12:18
    Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package

    The Azerbaijani Health Ministry is proposing to include genetic testing in the compulsory health insurance (CHI) package, said Yegana Abbasova, chair of the board of the Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation and an intensive care physician, Report informs.

    According to her, these tests are important for bone marrow and stem cell transplants.

    "A total of 1,021 people suffering from various organ failures are on the waiting list," she added.

    Azerbaijan Health Ministry organ transplantation
    Genetik analizlərin icbari tibbi sığortaya daxil edilməsi təklif olunub
    Минздрав Азербайджана предлагает включить генетические анализы в пакет ОМС

    Latest News

    12:31

    EU ambassador: Recent decisions between Baku and Yerevan will aid peace

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package

    Health
    12:10

    Price of Azeri Light crude rises to $67.84 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministers

    Other countries
    11:49

    TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

    Health
    11:39

    17 drown as migrant boat sinks off Türkiye

    Region
    11:37

    Azerbaijan's first liver receiver from deceased donor: 'I feel reborn'

    Health
    11:27

    Toyota to inform Trump of plan to import US-made vehicles to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed