Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting agri-exports

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture have held an online meeting to discuss increasing exports of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the Kingdom, Report informs, citing AFSA.

The two sides reviewed the potential to boost trade in eggs, meat, dairy products, and other agricultural goods subject to phytosanitary control.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of provisions in a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in plant protection and quarantine.

Detailed information was shared about Azerbaijan's list of regulated pests and import quarantine requirements.

Both parties also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the veterinary and phytosanitary fields.