Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcare

A delegation led by Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan, is on a visit to Riga, the capital of Latvia, on December 4–5, 2025, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Health Ministry.

First, a wreath was laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia, and the memory of the great statesman was honored with deep respect.

As part of the visit, a number of meetings were held with the aim of strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of healthcare.

A bilateral meeting took place between the Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, and the Minister of Health of Latvia, Hosam Abu Meri. Azerbaijan"s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of healthcare systems, digital health, medical personnel training, laboratory services, and opportunities for cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector were discussed.

Teymur Musayev emphasized that large-scale reforms are being carried out in the healthcare system under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and noted that the country attaches special importance to expanding cooperation with international partners and applying advanced practices.

The minister stated that Azerbaijan–Latvia relations are based on friendship and mutual trust, and that the dynamic development of these relations creates broad opportunities for intersectoral cooperation.

For his part, Hosam Abu Meri noted that the growing political dialogue between the two countries serves as an important platform for cooperation and emphasized that Latvia–Azerbaijan relations will also contribute to the development of the healthcare system.

As part of the visit, a Cooperation Agreement in the field of healthcare and medical science was signed between the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The document envisages cooperation in areas such as the exchange of experience in the field of healthcare, the implementation of joint projects, medical education, clinical research, healthcare management, and other directions. The signed agreement will make an important contribution to the development of strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of healthcare.

Ultimately, a working meeting was held between the Azerbaijani delegation and the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia, Armands Krause, who is also the co-chair of the Latvia–Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.