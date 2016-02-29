 Top
    A criminal case against chief physician initiated in Azerbaijan

    There are suspicions in bribery in the amount of 7,000 AZN and 12,600 USD

    Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Main Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General's Office has been investigating complaints about illegal actions of the head physician of Ganja Mental Hospital.

    Report was told in the press service of the Prosecutor General.

    During the investigation, suspicions have been identified that the head physician of the clinic, Yashar Aliyev, abusing official powers, in order to get wealth for himself or a third party received a bribe in the amount of 7,000 AZN and 12,600 USD for the issuance of the relevant documents for illegal retirement parties, consisting or consisting on the dispensary. For this reason, a criminal case under Article 308.1 (abuse of official duties) and 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) of the Criminal Code was initiated against him.

    Currently, investigative activities to identify the facts continue.

