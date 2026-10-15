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    Mirziyoyev thanks Azerbaijan for its initiatives during CICA сhairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:52
    Mirziyoyev thanks Azerbaijan for its initiatives during CICA сhairmanship

    Azerbaijan's international standing is growing, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    The Uzbek leader thanked Azerbaijan for its initiatives during its chairmanship of CICA.

    Mirziyoyev said that conflicts taking place around the world today should be resolved on the basis of the interests of all parties.

    "We hope that peace will be established in the Middle East as soon as possible. We must ensure that political disagreements do not lead to armed confrontations," he said.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev: Azərbaycana AQEM-ə sədrliyi dövründəki təşəbbüslərinə görə təşəkkür edirik
    Мирзиёев отметил рост авторитета Азербайджана на международной арене
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