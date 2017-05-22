152 people applied for emergency medical service in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

© Report

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Totally, 152 people have applied for emergency medical service during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, from May 12 to May 21".

The Deputy Chief Physician of the Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station for Operational and Hospital Affairs, Murad Mirzazade told Report.

According to him, 103 of the people, applied for medical aid were local citizens, 49 foreigners: "25 of local citizens, 19 of foreigners were hospitalized. A total of 45 teams of doctors served for the Games".

As for diagnosis, they were related to injury of the athletes, high and low blood pressure or fever or simply anxiety. No severe diagnosis recorded".

M.Mirzazade noted that 20 team of doctors will serve at today's closing ceremony of Games. The teams will be at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Notably, two medical institutions - Clinical Medical Center No.1 and Baku Health Center were allocated to provide quality medical care to the participants and guests.