Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

Ticket sales have begun for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company, Report informs.

Tickets for the race, scheduled for September 24–26, can now be purchased through the official website. A special 20% discount is available via the BCC website and mobile app until December 15.

Fans who buy four-day tickets will enjoy the usual three-day grandstand access along with a pit-lane walk, giving them an opportunity to see their favourite F1 teams, drivers, and garages up close.

The 2025 race weekend recorded 90,000 spectators, the highest attendance in nine years. With global interest continuing to grow, organizers encourage fans to secure their tickets early for next year's event.

BCC CEO Magsud Farzullayev said they are proud to launch ticket sales unusually early for the Grand Prix's 10th anniversary edition. He noted that the decision reflects rising international interest and aims to help both local and foreign motorsport enthusiasts plan ahead for one of the season's most anticipated events.