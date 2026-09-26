Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Antonelli hopes to make up ground in Saturday's Baku race

    Formula 1
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:41
    Antonelli hopes to make up ground in Saturday's Baku race

    Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli hopes to make up a significant number of positions at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

    According to Report, following yesterday's qualifying session, Antonelli will start the race from only 16th place.

    "I made a mistake yesterday, but I learned from it. There will be opportunities to make up ground today, as our car is fast. I hope I can gain many positions," he said.

    Kimi Antonelli Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Antonelli Bakıdakı şənbə yarışında vəziyyəti düzəldəcəyinə ümid edir
    Антонелли надеется отыграться в субботней гонке в Баку
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