Antonelli hopes to make up ground in Saturday's Baku race
Formula 1
- 26 September, 2026
- 13:41
Mercedes driver and championship leader Kimi Antonelli hopes to make up a significant number of positions at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.
According to Report, following yesterday's qualifying session, Antonelli will start the race from only 16th place.
"I made a mistake yesterday, but I learned from it. There will be opportunities to make up ground today, as our car is fast. I hope I can gain many positions," he said.
Antonelli Bakıdakı şənbə yarışında vəziyyəti düzəldəcəyinə ümid edir
Антонелли надеется отыграться в субботней гонке в Баку
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