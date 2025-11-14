Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen humanitarian cooperation within CIS

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 14:52
    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen humanitarian cooperation within CIS

    Azerbaijan intends to further expand humanitarian cooperation across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis, Ziyafat Asgarov, said at the 59th plenary session of the CIS IPA.

    According to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA), referred to by Report, Asgarov noted that monitoring elections and referendums remains one of the Assembly"s key priorities, noting that the involvement of observers helps reinforce democratic standards. He also underscored the Assembly"s role as an important platform for multilateral engagement among CIS member states.

    "The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly has proven itself to be an effective mechanism of multilateral cooperation, shaping common approaches to tackling social, economic, and humanitarian challenges," Asgarov said.

    He further pointed to the active contribution of the Assembly"s Baku office, whose representatives take part in election observation missions, helping ensure fair assessment of electoral processes and strengthening public trust.

    "Azerbaijan will continue to advance humanitarian cooperation, reinforcing the spirit of unity and mutual understanding across the CIS," Asgarov added.

    Ziyafət Əsgərov: Azərbaycan MDB çərçivəsində humanitar əməkdaşlığı möhkəmləndirməyə davam edəcək
    Зияфет Аскеров: Азербайджан продолжит укреплять гуманитарное сотрудничество в рамках СНГ

