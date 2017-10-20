Zhirinovsky: Cooperation of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran brings only advantage for all parties

Moscow. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran will lead to strengthening cooperation and new mutually beneficial deals.

The leader of Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladimir Zhirinovsky said in his interview with the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

“I welcome all meetings of presidents and believe that they will lead to strengthening cooperation and new mutually beneficial deals,” said V. Zhirinovsky commenting the upcoming meeting of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran in Tehran, November 1.

He said amid the lack of Europe’s willingness to “be friends” with Russia, cooperation of Moscow with southern states will be “only advantage for all parties”.

“Technology of Russia, protection by nuclear power, transport opportunities of Russia, huge Russian market in exchange for products which southern countries such as Turkey, Iran or Azerbaijan may deliver to us almost all year round – is only advantage for all of us. And this benefit is clear to everyone, that is why our countries increasingly have been cooperating in recent years,” added leader of LDPR.

He said the partnership or even union of Russia with southern countries may “appease” Middle East.

Speaking of Russian-Turkish cooperation Zhirinovsky said Russia is close to Turkey both ideologically and economically.

“Millions of our tourists every year visit the Turkish resorts, we deliver to Turkey the modern weaponry and support the policy of its government as a whole. In its turn, thousands of Turkish people work in Russia, we have a lot of construction companies from Turkey, on the shelves of Russian shops there are many fruits and vegetables from Turkey,” added Zhirinovsky.

He stressed that Russia is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkey while Europe “only lectures to Turkey, teaches how to live without permitting them to come in the stoop of the European Union.”