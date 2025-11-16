Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

The Zangazur Corridor will become a logical and strategic continuation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

As Report's correspondent from Tashkent informs, this was stated by Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State in the Central Asia+Azerbaijan format.

"The construction of the strategically important China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will not just connect, but reformat logistics, opening for our countries the shortest route to the largest markets in Asia and Europe. In this context, the Zangazur Corridor construction project is seen as a logical and strategic continuation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway," Zhaparov stated.

The Kyrgyz leader also proposed developing a unified electronic platform Digital Transit Corridor for exchanging customs data and processing permitting documents under the single window principle. According to him, the launch of such a platform would help increase the efficiency of cooperation in the transport sector.