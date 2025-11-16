Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 11:17
    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    The Zangazur Corridor will become a logical and strategic continuation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

    As Report's correspondent from Tashkent informs, this was stated by Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State in the Central Asia+Azerbaijan format.

    "The construction of the strategically important China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will not just connect, but reformat logistics, opening for our countries the shortest route to the largest markets in Asia and Europe. In this context, the Zangazur Corridor construction project is seen as a logical and strategic continuation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway," Zhaparov stated.

    The Kyrgyz leader also proposed developing a unified electronic platform Digital Transit Corridor for exchanging customs data and processing permitting documents under the single window principle. According to him, the launch of such a platform would help increase the efficiency of cooperation in the transport sector.

    Central Asia Sadyr Zhaparov Zangazur corridor
    Sadır Japarov: Zəngəzur dəhlizi Çin-Qırğızıstan-Özbəkistan dəmir yolunun strateji davamı olacaq
    Жапаров: Зангезурский коридор станет стратегическим продолжением ж/д Китай-Кыргызстан-Узбекистан

    Latest News

    12:05

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev"s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:50

    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    ICT
    11:46

    ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in Baku

    ICT
    11:40

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, West

    ICT
    11:27

    Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historic

    Foreign policy
    10:56
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed