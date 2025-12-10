Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 08:27
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media pages regarding his visit to the Slovak Republic.

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Slovak Republic
    Video
    İlham Əliyev sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Slovakiya səfərindən paylaşım edib
    Video
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией в связи с визитом в Словакию

    Latest News

    09:05

    Merz: Peace with Azerbaijan opens door for Armenia's closer ties with the EU

    Foreign policy
    09:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijani pavilion generated great interest at exhibition in US

    Cultural policy
    08:51

    Pashinyan: TRIPP may become important component of Middle Corridor

    Region
    08:41
    Photo

    Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    08:36
    Photo

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits exhibition of Turkmen national cuisine

    Cultural policy
    08:31
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Awaza branch of Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship in Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    08:27
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post over his visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:24
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    08:17

    Zelenskyy says new version of peace plan will be handed over to US on Wednesday

    Other countries
    All News Feed