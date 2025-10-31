Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Foreign policy
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 19:12
    Zangilan hosts briefing on Zangezur Corridor and regional transport network

    A briefing "Zangezur corridor - regional transport network" was held for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan at the Congress Center in Zangilan city, Report informs.

    Questions of interest to diplomats were answered during the briefing.

    At the event, diplomats were also provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities, transit potential, and projects being implemented in this area.

    Zəngilanda "Zəngəzur dəhlizi - regional nəqliyyat şəbəkəsi" mövzusunda brifinq keçirilib
    В Зангилане состоялся брифинг на тему "Зангезурский коридор - региональная транспортная сеть"

