Zangilan hosts briefing on Zangezur Corridor and regional transport network
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 19:12
A briefing "Zangezur corridor - regional transport network" was held for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan at the Congress Center in Zangilan city, Report informs.
Questions of interest to diplomats were answered during the briefing.
At the event, diplomats were also provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's transport and logistics capabilities, transit potential, and projects being implemented in this area.
