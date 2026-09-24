Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 17:23
    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events

    Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev participated in a series of official United Nations events, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a post on X.

    Speaking at a high-level event under the BCRUP program on strengthening the climate resilience of the urban poor, Rafiyev noted that the outcomes of WUF13 and the Baku Call to Action link housing issues with access to land, basic services and inclusive "green" jobs.

    At the "From Island Heritage to World Heritage: Azerbaijan's International Technical Assistance Program for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)" event, organized by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, he stressed the importance of international cooperation and capacity-building to preserve the cultural and natural heritage of SIDS amid growing climate and environmental threats.

    Rafiyev also said that Azerbaijan would provide technical assistance annually to three SIDS countries in preparing tentative lists of sites for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

    At a UN high-level meeting marking the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development, the deputy minister outlined Azerbaijan's global initiatives in this area and expressed support for efforts to develop a legally binding international instrument.

    At a high-level event on climate action and a just transition, organized at the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's updated emissions-reduction targets and stressed the importance of fulfilling climate finance commitments adopted in Baku during COP29.

    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events
    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events
    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events
    Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events
    Yalchin Rafiyev Azerbaijani MFA United Nations
    Photo
    Yalçın Rəfiyev BMT-nin bir sıra rəsmi tədbirlərində çıxış edib
    Photo
    Ялчын Рафиев выступил на ряде официальных мероприятий ООН
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:17

    Russell"s Baku win enters top 10 closest finishes in Formula 1 history

    Formula 1
    21:13

    Azerbaijani chess teams play another round at Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    20:35

    12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

    Other countries
    20:13
    Photo

    Adil Karimli and Qohir Rasulzoda visit national carpet museum in Baku

    Cultural policy
    19:50
    Video

    Video of Azerbaijan Grand Prix posted on President's social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev attends event as part of 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:03
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch main race of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - UPDATED

    Formula 1
    19:00

    Azerbaijan and FAO discuss strengthening climate action

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Jeyhun Bayramov: We remain committed to multilateral system that produces real-world results

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed