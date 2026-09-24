Yalchin Rafiyev speaks at series of UN events

Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev participated in a series of official United Nations events, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said this in a post on X.

Speaking at a high-level event under the BCRUP program on strengthening the climate resilience of the urban poor, Rafiyev noted that the outcomes of WUF13 and the Baku Call to Action link housing issues with access to land, basic services and inclusive "green" jobs.

At the "From Island Heritage to World Heritage: Azerbaijan's International Technical Assistance Program for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)" event, organized by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, he stressed the importance of international cooperation and capacity-building to preserve the cultural and natural heritage of SIDS amid growing climate and environmental threats.

Rafiyev also said that Azerbaijan would provide technical assistance annually to three SIDS countries in preparing tentative lists of sites for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At a UN high-level meeting marking the 40th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development, the deputy minister outlined Azerbaijan's global initiatives in this area and expressed support for efforts to develop a legally binding international instrument.

At a high-level event on climate action and a just transition, organized at the initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's updated emissions-reduction targets and stressed the importance of fulfilling climate finance commitments adopted in Baku during COP29.