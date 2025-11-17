WUF13 site in Baku to be ready for UN by March 2026
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2025
- 13:29
The WUF13 Operating Company plans to deliver a fully prepared venue for the forum to the United Nations by the end of March 2026, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, told journalists, Report informs.
"Our venue is the Baku Olympic Stadium. We are applying the experience gained from COP29 to the World Urban Forum (WUF13). In total, around 90,000 square meters of temporary infrastructure will be constructed. Construction materials will arrive in Baku by the end of this month, and work will begin immediately. We are closely following the schedule and expect the site to be fully ready for presentation to the UN by the end of March," Mammadov said.
WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2026.
