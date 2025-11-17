Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    WUF13 site in Baku to be ready for UN by March 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:29
    WUF13 site in Baku to be ready for UN by March 2026

    The WUF13 Operating Company plans to deliver a fully prepared venue for the forum to the United Nations by the end of March 2026, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's WUF13 Operating Company, told journalists, Report informs.

    "Our venue is the Baku Olympic Stadium. We are applying the experience gained from COP29 to the World Urban Forum (WUF13). In total, around 90,000 square meters of temporary infrastructure will be constructed. Construction materials will arrive in Baku by the end of this month, and work will begin immediately. We are closely following the schedule and expect the site to be fully ready for presentation to the UN by the end of March," Mammadov said.

    WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2026.

    WUF13 Baku Olympic Stadium United Nations
    WUF13 Əməliyyat şirkəti gələn ilin martında forumun keçiriləcəyi məkanı BMT-yə təhvil verəcək
    Адиль Мамедов: Операционная компания WUF13 в марте 2026 года передаст ООН площадку для проведения форума

    Latest News

    14:03

    ITU: Global digital connectivity to require $2.8 trillion by 2030

    ICT
    14:00

    Doreen Bogdan-Martin: Azerbaijan becoming rapidly growing regional hub for digital development

    ICT
    13:53

    Azerbaijan, Gabon discuss cooperation directions

    Infrastructure
    13:51

    ITU eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:50

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports rises nearly 1% in volume

    Energy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan to present its urban planning model at WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:38

    COP29 showcased Azerbaijan's leadership in digital development, ITU chief says

    ICT
    13:37

    ANAMA employee injured in landmine explosion

    Incident
    13:33

    Azerbaijan exports nearly 588,000 tons of petroleum products in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed