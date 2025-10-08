World Bank representatives briefed on Azerbaijan's Great Return initiative

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Rovshan Rzayev, has met with a delegation from the World Bank, Report informs, citing the Committee.

Participants included Erik Caldwell Johnson, Project Manager for the World Bank's Improved Livelihoods for Internally Displaced Persons in Azerbaijan; Sabina Anne Espinoza, Social Development Specialist at the World Bank Group; and Khalisa Shahverdiyeva, representative for the bank's operations in Azerbaijan.

The guests were informed about the committee's efforts to ensure sustainable resettlement of former IDPs under the Action Plan of the First State Program on the Great Return.

It was noted that nearly 800 IDPs participated in training sessions held across 18 cities and districts. The project placed special emphasis on enhancing women's economic activity. Around 30 former IDPs with disabilities also benefited from the initiative. Training was provided in over 60 professions, including confectionery, tailoring, hairdressing, accounting, and graphic design. Equipment aligned with vocational training was distributed to 257 participants.

Chairman Rzayev emphasized that the former IDPs involved in the project now have a clear understanding of their future professions upon returning to their native lands, contributing positively to sustainable resettlement.

Erik Caldwell Johnson stated that the project was implemented at a high level and exceeded expectations. He expressed confidence that the skills acquired will help former IDPs establish and grow small businesses upon their return. He also noted the project's positive impact on participants' self-confidence.

In 2023, the State Committee and the World Bank signed a Letter of Agreement for a grant project aimed at improving living conditions for IDPs in Azerbaijan. The project's main goal is to enhance the skills, access to support services, and income-generating opportunities of IDP families scheduled to be relocated to liberated territories between 2023 and 2026, in line with the First State Program on the Great Return.