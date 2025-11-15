Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Western Azerbaijan Community holding int'l conference on right of return

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 12:03
    Western Azerbaijan Community holding int'l conference on right of return

    An international scientific conference, "The Right to Return in the Context of International Peace and Cooperation," has opened in Baku, Report informs.

    The conference was organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community as part of its 2025 Action Plan and is timed to coincide with the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty."

    The conference aims to scientifically study and assess the right of persons forcibly expelled from Western Azerbaijan to return to their homelands with dignity in the context of human rights, international law, and regional security.

    The event will feature academic, theoretical, and practical discussions on the following topics: The international legal foundations of the right to return; The legal status of refugees and deportees; The protection of property rights and its assessment in the practice of the ECHR; Regional security, peace processes, and their impact on the right to return; The application of criminal law during occupation and accountability mechanisms after occupation; Population resettlement, restoration of cultural rights, and civil law mechanisms; International legal instruments and practical mechanisms for implementing the concept of return.

    Bakıda qayıdış hüququna həsr edilən beynəlxalq elmi konfrans keçirilir
    Община Западного Азербайджана проводит международную конференцию по праву на возвращение

