Vučić to visit Azerbaijan in May – EXCLUSIVE

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will visit Azerbaijan on May 17 to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladislavljević said in a comment to Report.

He noted that the exact date of the visit is May 17 and that it will take place within the framework of WUF13.

According to the ambassador, the Serbian president has already confirmed his participation in the event: "The composition of the delegation is not yet known to me, but he has confirmed his attendance."

WUF13 themed "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities" will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026. As part of the forum, a Leaders' Summit will be organized for the first time.