Vučić to visit Azerbaijan in May – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 19 January, 2026
- 12:37
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will visit Azerbaijan on May 17 to take part in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladislavljević said in a comment to Report.
He noted that the exact date of the visit is May 17 and that it will take place within the framework of WUF13.
According to the ambassador, the Serbian president has already confirmed his participation in the event: "The composition of the delegation is not yet known to me, but he has confirmed his attendance."
WUF13 themed "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities" will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026. As part of the forum, a Leaders' Summit will be organized for the first time.
Latest News
14:10
Yerevan highlights progress in Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relationsForeign policy
14:06
Photo
Azerbaijani fencers win two bronze medals in Ankara tournamentIndividual sports
14:04
Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan publishes materials about January 20 tragedyForeign policy
13:50
Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
13:38
Azerbaijan, Serbia to hold political consultations on February 3Foreign policy
13:29
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB One-Stop Service Center in EthiopiaForeign policy
13:21
Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVEEnergy
13:11
Photo
Video
Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
12:46