Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 20:23
    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, at a meeting in Copenhagen, discussed the upcoming summit of the European Political Community, which will be held in Yerevan in the first half of 2026, Report informs.

    "We had a very meaningful exchange with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

    We congratulated Armenia on the landmark progress with Azerbaijan in Washington, facilitated by the US President Donald Trump. A crucial step towards peace and stability in the region.

    We are determined to deepen our cooperation. Armenia is a key partner for the EU.

    Through our Global Gateway strategy, we will boost regional connectivity – spanning trade, transport, energy, and digital.

    Looking forward to the next EPC Summit in Yerevan in the first half of 2026," Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a post on X.

    Nikol Pashinyan Ursula von der Leyen European Political Community Summit
    Fon der Lyayen və Paşinyan İrəvanda keçiriləcək "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin sammitini müzakirə edib
    Фон дер Ляйен и Пашинян обсудили предстоящий саммит Европейского политического сообщества в Ереване

    Latest News

    20:46

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

    Foreign policy
    20:23

    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    20:07

    Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    20:02

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:35

    Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sports

    Football
    19:27

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

    Football
    19:25

    Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish ports

    Region
    19:17
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed