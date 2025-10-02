Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, at a meeting in Copenhagen, discussed the upcoming summit of the European Political Community, which will be held in Yerevan in the first half of 2026, Report informs.

"We had a very meaningful exchange with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

We congratulated Armenia on the landmark progress with Azerbaijan in Washington, facilitated by the US President Donald Trump. A crucial step towards peace and stability in the region.

We are determined to deepen our cooperation. Armenia is a key partner for the EU.

Through our Global Gateway strategy, we will boost regional connectivity – spanning trade, transport, energy, and digital.

Looking forward to the next EPC Summit in Yerevan in the first half of 2026," Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a post on X.