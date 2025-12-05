Final document of int'l conference on cultural heritage read in Baku

The final document of the third International Conference on "Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return" has been read in Baku, Report informs.

The document was read by Huseyin Isiksal, professor at Final International University and honorary member of the West Azerbaijan Community.

The conference was attended by approximately 100 guests representing over 60 countries, over 100 experts, scholars, public figures, and government officials from Azerbaijan, as well as members of the Milli Majlis.