    Azerbaijan and UAE discuss collaboration and investment prospects

    Finance
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 17:47
    Azerbaijan and UAE discuss collaboration and investment prospects

    A delegation from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, held a series of meetings in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, to explore enhanced cooperation and new investment opportunities, Report informs.

    The visit included discussions with leaders of major international institutions and key private-sector representatives

    During the trip, the SOFAZ delegation met with Rolly van Rappard, co-founder and chairman of CVC. The sides reviewed the current stage of long-term cooperation between SOFAZ and CVC, potential expansion of the fund's investment portfolio across various asset classes, and emerging trends shaping global markets.

    The delegation also held talks with Michael Milken, chairman of the Milken Institute. Discussions focused on global developments affecting institutional investors, sustainable investment trends, and strategic priorities across different regions. Both parties explored avenues for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

    SOFAZ representatives additionally participated in the 2025 Middle East and Africa Summit hosted by the Milken Institute in Abu Dhabi. At a panel on "Investment and Business Relations Between Asia and the Middle East," SOFAZ Deputy Executive Director Rovshan Javadov highlighted the deepening economic ties between the two regions, emphasizing growing flows of capital, innovation, and talent.

    Javadov underlined the contribution of sovereign wealth funds to strengthening regional value chains, supporting market integration, and promoting economic diversification. He added that SOFAZ continues to closely follow emerging opportunities across both regions as part of its long-term, sustainable investment strategy.

    Azərbaycan BƏƏ ilə investisiya imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    ГНФАР расширяет международное сотрудничество: встречи в Абу-Даби и участие в саммите

