Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks President Ilham Aliyev for assistance provided to his country
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 14:25
"Regarding supplies in the energy sector, we have received 11 aid packages during such a very difficult period. We express our gratitude to Azerbaijan for this assistance," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the help provided to Ukrainian children as well, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "You are helping our children. Our children, our sons and daughters, come from frontline regions. They have faced hardships and suffered from the war. More than five hundred Ukrainian children are here, and we are grateful to you for this support," the president of Ukraine emphasized.
Latest News
17:55
Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-MayForeign policy
17:47
Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New YorkForeign policy
17:29
Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%Industry
17:04
Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13Other
17:02
Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's AlborzRegion
16:49
Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATEDOther countries
16:42
Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26Industry
16:15
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits KamchatkaOther countries
16:02
Photo