Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed various topics with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen today.

According to Report the Ukrainian president wrote about it in a post on X,

"I had a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I thanked him for his principled and consistent support for Ukraine"s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We discussed diplomatic efforts toward a just peace in Ukraine, as well as energy and potential defense partnership. Further contacts were agreed upon.

I am grateful for Azerbaijan"s support," reads the post.