Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 20:46
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed various topics with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen today.

    According to Report the Ukrainian president wrote about it in a post on X,

    "I had a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I thanked him for his principled and consistent support for Ukraine"s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    We discussed diplomatic efforts toward a just peace in Ukraine, as well as energy and potential defense partnership. Further contacts were agreed upon.

    I am grateful for Azerbaijan"s support," reads the post.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ilham Aliyev
    Zelenski: Azərbaycan Prezidenti ilə enerji əməkdaşlığını müzakirə etdik
    Зеленский: Обсудил с президентом Азербайджана сотрудничество в энергетике

    Latest News

    20:46

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

    Foreign policy
    20:23

    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    20:07

    Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    20:02

    Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:35

    Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sports

    Football
    19:27

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

    Football
    19:25

    Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish ports

    Region
    19:17
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of France in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed