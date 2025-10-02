Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine
Foreign policy
- 02 October, 2025
- 20:46
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed various topics with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Copenhagen today.
According to Report the Ukrainian president wrote about it in a post on X,
"I had a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I thanked him for his principled and consistent support for Ukraine"s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We discussed diplomatic efforts toward a just peace in Ukraine, as well as energy and potential defense partnership. Further contacts were agreed upon.
I am grateful for Azerbaijan"s support," reads the post.
Latest News
20:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in UkraineForeign policy
20:32
President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreementForeign policy
20:23
Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in YerevanForeign policy
20:07
Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
20:02
Kazakhstan and Türkiye discuss upcoming OTS summit in AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:35
Rovshan Najaf: Historic FIFA decision indicates attention Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan gives to sportsFootball
19:27
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to co-host FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027Football
19:25
Israeli ships banned from entering Turkish portsRegion
19:17
Photo