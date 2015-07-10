 Top
    Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

    The Russian president said that some other states also tend to join the SCO

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia and Nepal are going to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as partners in the organization." 

    Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the expanded meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State. 

    According to him, some other states also tend to join the SCO.

    Currently, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan and China are represented in the Shanghai Cooperation.

