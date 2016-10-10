 Top
    Close photo mode

    Visit program of Croatian President to Baku announced

    Business forum in Baku will be attended by 60 Croatian businessmen

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program of the Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic to Azerbaijan announced.

    Charge d'Affaires of Croatia to Azerbaijan Refik Shabanovich told Report, the visit will take place on October 24.

    During the two-day official visit K.G.Kitarovich plans to hold meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and other officials.

    Besides, as part of the Baku visit, 60 Croatian businessmen will arrive in Azerbaijani capital to attend a business forum.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi