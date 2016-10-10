Visit program of Croatian President to Baku announced

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program of the Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic to Azerbaijan announced.

Charge d'Affaires of Croatia to Azerbaijan Refik Shabanovich told Report, the visit will take place on October 24.

During the two-day official visit K.G.Kitarovich plans to hold meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and other officials.

Besides, as part of the Baku visit, 60 Croatian businessmen will arrive in Azerbaijani capital to attend a business forum.