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The Vicente Traver Fountain, located in the iconic Plaza de Espana in Seville, has been illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Madrid wrote on X, Report informs.

The initiative was held to mark November 8 - Azerbaijan"s Victory Day.

"The colors of the Azerbaijani flag are in the heart of Seville," the post reads.