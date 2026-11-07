Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 21:40
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    The Vicente Traver Fountain, located in the iconic Plaza de Espana in Seville, has been illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Madrid wrote on X, Report informs.

    The initiative was held to mark November 8 - Azerbaijan"s Victory Day.

    "The colors of the Azerbaijani flag are in the heart of Seville," the post reads.

    November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan's Embassy
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    Фонтан Висенте Травера на площади Испании в Севилье окрасился в цвета флага Азербайджана
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