Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets head of Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AYOR) Leyla Aliyeva has met head of the Russian Federation`s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Sergey Pospelov, Report informs.

They discussed opportunities to implement joint projects supporting environmental protection, talented youth, volunteer and scout movements, and promoting Russian language in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani language in Russia.

Chairperson of AYOR Leyla Aliyeva said Russian language schools have been preserved in Azerbaijan, saying the country regularly hosts international events with the participation of Russian culture and art figures. "An event commemorating the bicentennial of the birth of Mikhail Lermontov was held in Baku. AYOR grants scholarships to high-ranking students studying in Russian higher schools," Leyla Aliyeva said.

Sergey Pospelov said Azerbaijani and Russian youth share the same position in several international places. He offered the help of the Volunteer Corps of the Organizing Committee of the Formula 1 race held in Sochi. "It will be beneficial for the F1 race to be held in Baku in 2016," he added.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Centre Anar Alakbarov, advisors at the Russian Federation`s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Denis Zavarzin and Ilya Yarmanov, member of the Board of Directors of AYOR Emin Hajiyev were also present at the meeting.

The sides reached an agreement on cooperation between the Russian Federation`s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Youth and Sport, and Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.