Venezuelan MFA: Azerbaijan has very strong foreign policy - EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan has developed a very strong foreign policy, establishing good relations not only with developing countries but also with leading global powers, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto said in an interview with Report.

The minister noted that Venezuela supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the conflict with Armenia: "The Venezuelan president is committed to peace. We are very pleased with the initialing of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan. We have always supported communicating the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community on various platforms and supported Baku's calls for peace. We now continue to support the advancement of peace negotiations between the two countries. This is the only correct path for developing and strengthening peace in the region."

The minister also spoke about bilateral relations between Venezuela and Azerbaijan: "We have very good relations with Azerbaijan. It's a wonderful and friendly country. Our relations are developing in many areas, and this is obvious. We are strengthening bilateral ties, and we have excellent relations with the government of Azerbaijan. We cooperate very closely and are implementing exclusive projects in energy, trade, tourism, and agriculture. We have also signed several Memorandums of Understanding. We have supported many of Azerbaijan's projects within the UN, particularly during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and COP29."