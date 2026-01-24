Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Vance to visit Azerbaijan in February

    US Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia in February as part of Washington's continued peace efforts in the South Caucasus, US President Donald Trump wrote in TruthSocial, Report informs.

    "In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. We will strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia, Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers, and the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan."

    ABŞ-nin Vitse-prezidenti fevralda Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Вице-президент США Джей Ди Вэнс в феврале посетит Азербайджан

