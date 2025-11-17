Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's accession to Central Asian leaders' meetings to add new content to format

Azerbaijan's participation in the consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia (CA) as a full participant will give this format a qualitatively new meaning, Akhror Burkhanov, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Press Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, told Report.

"Uzbekistan welcomes the decision made on November 16 in Tashkent on Azerbaijan's accession as a full participant in the consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia and views it as a truly historic step, ushering in a new era of fraternal ties and strategic unity in our shared space. We are convinced that the participation of Azerbaijan, a country with which we share millennia-old cultural roots, spiritual affinity, and a dynamically developing partnership, will give this format a qualitatively new meaning," he said.

According to him, this decision reflects sincere mutual support, a high level of trust between the states, and a desire to deepen cooperation for the sake of peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region.

"We expect that Azerbaijan's active involvement will strengthen economic connectivity, expand trade and investment opportunities, give new impetus to the development of transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor, and open up additional horizons for cooperation in energy, digital technologies, the green economy, and humanitarian affairs," Burkhanov noted.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan possesses unique experience in successful reforms, strong industrial and transit potential, and international prestige.

"Azerbaijan's participation in the consultative meetings of the heads of state of Central Asia makes the format stronger, more balanced, and more results-oriented. We are confident that this decision creates a solid foundation for the formation of an even closer cooperation network between our countries and makes an important contribution to strengthening the unity of the Turkic and Central Asian spaces," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry representative added.