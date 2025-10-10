Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in Dushanbe

At the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Dushanbe, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed several initiatives aimed at boosting multilateral cooperation and economic resilience among CIS countries, Report informs, citing the Uzbek president's press service.

Mirziyoyev's proposals include:

Establishing integrated information and logistics centers across all transport modes;

Hosting a CIS conference in Uzbekistan focused on transport cooperation;

Developing a roadmap to support and expand special economic zones, and launching a CIS venture platform for startups and innovation;

Holding a CIS Innovation Industry Forum during the INNOPROM exhibition in Tashkent;

Creating an innovation program for the CIS energy sector, with joint projects in both traditional and green energy;

Preparing a multilateral action plan in these sectors;

Enhancing cooperation through a new interstate agreement on mutual diploma recognition;

Hosting a CIS Youth Forum in Khiva and launching a Youth Innovation Lab;