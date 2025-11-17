Uzbek official: Azerbaijan's entry into Central Asian summit format reshapes regional dynamics

Azerbaijan's accession as a full participant to the consultative meetings format of the Central Asian heads of state marks a significant geopolitical shift in the region, according to Uzbek presidential adviser on foreign policy Abdulaziz Kamilov, Report informs via Uzbek media.

Kamilov stated that the Central Asian countries have entered a new phase, moving beyond bilateral issues toward a broader, unified agenda.

"The new agenda is regional integration - political, economic, humanitarian, and more. Secondly, a very important event occurred for us: Azerbaijan officially joined our summit and our format," he said.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev, in his address, emphasized that Azerbaijan's participation strengthens ties between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, forming a new geopolitical and geoeconomic region.

Kamilov added that deeper cooperation between the two regions would contribute to stability, peace, and security in both Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

He also highlighted that the proposals voiced at the summit were strikingly aligned:

"All leaders presented proposals similar in substance. This shows that Central Asian states seek unity, aiming to become a single force and speak with one regional voice on the international stage."