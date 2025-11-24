Uzbek MP: Zangazur Corridor set to boost Central Asia–South Caucasus–Europe links

Uzbekistan fully supports the creation of the Zangazur Corridor and views it as a key infrastructure project capable of transforming the region's transport and logistics map, Bobur Bekmurodov, a member of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and chairman of the Yuksalish movement, said at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Report informs.

He noted that with the increase in freight traffic and the expansion of connections within the Turkic world, the creation of new, more reliable, and predictable routes is becoming especially urgent.

According to him, the Zangazur Corridor has the potential to significantly strengthen transport connectivity between the countries of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe, providing a shorter, more cost-effective, and safer route for trade and humanitarian flows.

"The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will be a significant historic event for the entire Turkic world. This route will become a key link in the Middle Corridor and will benefit our nations. The project will mark a new stage of integration within the Turkic space," Bekmurodov noted.

He also emphasized that Uzbekistan views the corridor as part of a broader process of deepening economic and political cooperation within the amalgamated territorial communities, which will ultimately strengthen the region's resilience, accelerate trade development, and enhance the attractiveness of the Turkic states as a unified transportation hub.