    US Under Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan this week

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:26
    US Under Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan this week

    US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M. Hooker will visit Azerbaijan this week, according to Report.

    The State Department said on its website that Hooker will be on an official visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan from November 15 to 21, 2025.

    No further details about the visit have been provided.

    United States Azerbaijan Allison M.Hooker US Department of State
    ABŞ dövlət katibinin müavini bu həftə Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Заместитель госсекретаря США на этой неделе посетит Азербайджан

