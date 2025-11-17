US Under Secretary of State to visit Azerbaijan this week
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2025
- 12:26
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M. Hooker will visit Azerbaijan this week, according to Report.
The State Department said on its website that Hooker will be on an official visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan from November 15 to 21, 2025.
No further details about the visit have been provided.
