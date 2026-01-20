Rubio praises Azerbaijan's fuel shipments to Armenia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    In a recent phone call, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov lauded positive developments in US-Azerbaijani relations, according to the statement by Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Report informs, citing the US Department of State.

    "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

    Secretary Rubio commended the Azerbaijani government's shipments of fuel to Armenia, an important gesture that demonstrates Azerbaijan's continued commitment to the historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan advanced by President Trump at the White House summit on August 8, 2025.

    The Secretary and Foreign Minister touched on other confidence-building measures to further advance peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region and lauded positive developments in US-Azerbaijani relations," reads the statement.

    ABŞ Dövlət katibi Azərbaycanın Ermənistana yanacaq tədarükünü yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Рубио и Байрамов высоко оценили позитивные изменения в двусторонних отношениях

