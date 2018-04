Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US Embassy in Azerbaijan issues statement on the tragic death of journalist Rasim Aliyev, Report informs citing the official website of the Embassy.

"The U.S. Embassy mourns with the family of Rasim Aliyev following his heinous death. We welcome the Azerbaijani government’s commitment to a full investigation, and we support bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice",- the statement said.