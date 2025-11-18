US backs expanding C5+1 format as Azerbaijan's regional role grows

The United States is demonstrating increasing interest in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, supporting the expansion of the C5+1 regional platform to a C6+1 format that includes Azerbaijan, John E. Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tanks Forum, as quoted by Report.

Herbst highlighted that the forum is taking place just two weeks after the first-ever presidential-level meeting between the US and Central Asian states in Washington, where the White House identified the region as an emerging foreign policy priority.

He added that the decision made at the Tashkent summit by Central Asian nations to expand the C5 format to C6 by including Azerbaijan demonstrates Baku's growing importance in the regional architecture.

Speaking about US policy, Herbst underlined President Donald Trump's interest in strengthening peace in global hotspots, including the South Caucasus. He referred to the August 8 meeting in the Oval Office, where the leaders of the US, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a document formalizing peace between Baku and Yerevan. According to Herbst, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), named after the US president, underscores his personal engagement in advancing the peace process.

Herbst added that the launch of the Azerbaijan-US Think Tanks Forum and the emerging C6+1 framework opens a new chapter of cooperation among expert communities in Washington, Baku and Central Asian countries. He said partners plan to work toward holding the next forum next autumn and institutionalizing regional think-tank collaboration.