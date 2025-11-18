Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US

    US backs expanding C5+1 format as Azerbaijan's regional role grows

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 10:13
    US backs expanding C5+1 format as Azerbaijan's regional role grows

    The United States is demonstrating increasing interest in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, supporting the expansion of the C5+1 regional platform to a C6+1 format that includes Azerbaijan, John E. Herbst, Senior Director of the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-US Think Tanks Forum, as quoted by Report.

    Herbst highlighted that the forum is taking place just two weeks after the first-ever presidential-level meeting between the US and Central Asian states in Washington, where the White House identified the region as an emerging foreign policy priority.

    He added that the decision made at the Tashkent summit by Central Asian nations to expand the C5 format to C6 by including Azerbaijan demonstrates Baku's growing importance in the regional architecture.

    Speaking about US policy, Herbst underlined President Donald Trump's interest in strengthening peace in global hotspots, including the South Caucasus. He referred to the August 8 meeting in the Oval Office, where the leaders of the US, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a document formalizing peace between Baku and Yerevan. According to Herbst, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), named after the US president, underscores his personal engagement in advancing the peace process.

    Herbst added that the launch of the Azerbaijan-US Think Tanks Forum and the emerging C6+1 framework opens a new chapter of cooperation among expert communities in Washington, Baku and Central Asian countries. He said partners plan to work toward holding the next forum next autumn and institutionalizing regional think-tank collaboration.

    Azerbaijan-US Think Tanks Forum Azerbaijan-US C5+1 cooperation platform John E. Herbst Atlantic Council
    Con Herbst: ABŞ Azərbaycanın iştirakı ilə "C5+1" formatının "C6+1"ə genişləndirilməsini dəstəkləyir
    Джон Хербст: США поддерживают расширение формата C5+1 до C6+1 с участием Азербайджана

    Latest News

    11:21

    Expert: US to secure its place in South Caucasus through TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    MP: Azerbaijan sees new opportunities amid growing US interest in region

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijan's national time standard recognized internationally

    Business
    11:12

    Farhad Mammadov: Azerbaijan, Armenia support bilateral format in peace process

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijani delegation participates in OSCE PA autumn session in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Archaeological site in Azerbaijan's Shaki may receive official museum status

    Art
    10:56

    Kamran Bokhari: TRIPP significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's geopolitical importance

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    Price of Brent crude oil falls to $63.77 per barrel

    Energy
    10:39

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed