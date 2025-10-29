US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group to begin operations soon - EXCLUSIVE

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    The US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group will begin work soon, the press service of the US Department of State told Report.

    The department noted that this initiative is aimed at establishing a new stage of cooperation between the two countries.

    The charter of the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Working Group will lay the foundation for the first-ever strategic partnership between the US and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in the areas of regional connectivity, economic investment, and security, according to the statement.

    It is noted that the US government also plans to establish the first working groups with Azerbaijan and Armenia by the end of the year.

    Yaxın vaxtlarda ABŞ-Azərbaycan Strateji İşçi Qrupu fəaliyyətə başlayacaq - EKSKLÜZİV
    В ближайшее время начнет работу американо-азербайджанская стратегическая рабочая группа - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

