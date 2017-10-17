US Ambassador comments on meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a dialogue between different elements in the country to carry out reforms in Azerbaijan and this dialogue is also important".

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta said.

According to him, US businessmen can invest in several fields in the near future: "Agriculture, irrigation and information technology are key prospect for our future cooperation”.

The US ambassador also commented on the Geneva meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents. "I can not say anything except the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs”.

R. Cekuta underlined that US assistance to Azerbaijan in the last 25 years exceeded $ 1.3 bln: U.S. have allocated $ 120 mln to help displaced people as a result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In total, more than 7,000 people have been studied in the US with the financial support of our country. More than 500 Peace Corps volunteers have worked in Azerbaijan during this period”.