At the 13th Global Baku Forum, Secretary-General of the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan praised the peace efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the UN official noted that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has now lasted seven months, with consistent steps being taken in this regard.

Grynspan underlined that the international community must acknowledge Azerbaijan's position. She added that the forum itself is aimed at preventing fragmentation.

The Secretary General also mentioned that the number of conflicts worldwide has increased in the past decades.

"Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to conflict, leaving families suffering from hunger. In countries such as Kenya and Mozambique, the number of affected people is even greater. The UN's mandate is to protect future generations from war. The UN is an organization that serves peace and international security. Our goal is to take effective measures, and I will work toward that."