VII UNAOC Global Forum's official opening ceremony starts in Baku

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Official opening ceremony of the 7th Global Forum of United Nations (UN) Alliance of Civilizations kicks off in Baku.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the UN High Representative for AOC Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel García-Margallo will address the opening ceremony.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will join global forum via videoconference.

Notably, more than 2,000 participants of the forum, including heads of state, government officials, representatives of civil society, religious and youth leaders, to exchange views on the theme "Living together in inclusive societies: challenges and goals".

The forum will include 16 break-out sessions and two plenary sessions during which experts will discuss the current challenges to inclusive society, prevention of extremism.