UN Special Rapporteur: We have established close cooperation with Azerbaijani authorities

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ "This is my first mission in Azerbaijan. The main objective is cooperation and dialogue with civil society, human rights defenders of Azerbaijan." Report informs, Michel Forst the UN special rapporteur on situation of human rights defenders said at a press conference on results of his visit to Azerbaijan.

"We have established close cooperation with the Azerbaijani authorities", said M. Forst, noting that during the visit he has held meetings at the Foreign Ministry, Presidential Administration, Supreme Court, Prosecutor General's Office, with Ombudsman, as well as human rights activists, representatives of civil society and diplomatic corps.

M. Forst has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Government.

He will submit a eport on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March next year.