    UN Secretary General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations to visit Azerbaijan

    They will attend the UNAOC 7th Global Forum to be held in Baku

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser will visit Baku.

    Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, they will attend the UNAOC 7th Global Forum, which will be held in Baku on April 25-27.

    The forum entitled 'Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and A Goal' is expected to be attended by nearly 2 thousand guests, including heads of state and government of the UN member states, political leaders, partner organizations, representatives of international and regional organizations, private sector, the arts, media and academies, donor organizations and foundations.

