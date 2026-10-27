UN ready to work with Azerbaijan, Armenia on heritage protection, official says

The UN highly values the trust of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the organization and is ready to continue working with both countries in the area of heritage protection, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

"I consider it particularly important that both Armenia and Azerbaijan trust the UN and count on developing partnerships with the organization and civil society," he noted.

Moratinos recalled that a special session was held in Astana two years ago with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, dedicated to issues of heritage preservation and finding approaches to solving existing problems.

He emphasized that the UN is ready to continue cooperation in this direction, noting the special significance of both countries' trust in the organization in the context of protecting heritage and supporting civil society.

"We are developing appropriate mechanisms and working on creating a system to coordinate efforts to counter antisemitism," the UNAOC representative added.