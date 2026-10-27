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    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rise 20.5% in first nine months

    Business
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 13:08
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports rise 20.5% in first nine months

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 20.5% in January–September 2026, Economy Minister's Adviser Huseyn Huseynov said during a panel discussion at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

    According to Report, he said the non-oil and gas sector accounted for more than 70% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) during the indicated period.

    Huseynov noted that Azerbaijan was implementing comprehensive economic reforms aimed at improving the business environment, strengthening the role of the private sector and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

    He also said that mechanisms had been introduced to reduce the costs faced by businesses entering foreign markets in order to stimulate exports.

    In addition, over the first nine months of 2026, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund provided approximately 246 million manats in concessional financing to support more than 4,000 projects.

    Huseynov highlighted the important role of bilateral business councils established by Azerbaijan in cooperation with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and Vietnam in promoting international economic cooperation.

    "Further efforts will focus on developing cross-border trade, digitalisation, the green transition and integrating Azerbaijani companies into international supply chains," he added.

    Huseyn Huseynov Azerbaijan's non-oil exports 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ненефтегазовый экспорт Азербайджана за 9 мес. увеличился на 20,5%
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