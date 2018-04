Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Gennady Zubko is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in Baku he will take part in the 11th session of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani joint intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

He is also expected to have bilateral meetings with senior officials of Azerbaijan.