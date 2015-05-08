Ukrainian Ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuation of citizens from Nepal

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko thanked Azerbaijani governance and leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for assistance in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Nepal. Report informs, A.Mishchenko hailed the role of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, which has provided medical assistance, food and clothing to evacuees.

On May 6, to evacuate people from the affected by the earthquake in Nepal, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry plane made a stop at the airport in Baku. On board were 76 Ukrainian citizens and 11 foreigners, including Georgia, Poland, Russia and France.